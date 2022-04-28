Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Pikachu & Raichu

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's Pikachu line.

Some may think that Pikachu gets too many cards, but I always say that I feel as if the franchise mascot is so well-known that it almost circles back around to being underrated. It's easy to forget how cool of a design Pikachu is when we keep seeing similar depictions on 3D rendered Pokémon-V cards, but look how cute and unique it looks when it's hand-drawn in a unique, fun style. Artist kurumitsu illustrates Pikachu in a way that reminds me of some of the higher-priced Japanese promo cards. I can't wait to pull this when opening packs of (most likely) the English-language adaptation, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. We also get Pika's evolution, Raichu, whose card is drawn by GIDORA. This is an action-focused card that sees Raichu bounding through what looks like a building under construction as it charges its cheeks with electricity.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.