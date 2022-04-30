Pokémon TCG Japan's Dark Phantasma Preview: Radiant Sneasler

The next Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Dark Phantasma will be released on May 13th, 2022. This set will continue the focus on the Hisui region that debuted earlier this year in Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Like the previous three sets (Battle Region, Time Gazer and Space Juggler), Dark Phantasma will feature cards with certain Hisuian species for the very first time. This Zoroark-themed set will also continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will also see more Radiant Pokémon cards (formerly thought to be called "Sparkling" cards) that depict species in their Shiny form with a unique reverse holo patter. These sets, along with the upcoming Japanese sets Lost Abyss and Incandescent Arcana, will likely be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in Summer 2022. Today, let's take a look at a card I didn't expect to see in the set… another Radiant Pokémon!

Radiant cards debuted in Japan with the set Battle Region which received three: Greninja, Hawlucha, and Heatran. Those cards will appear in English for the first time in May 2022's Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. The next two Japanese sets, Time Gazer and Space Juggler, did not include this card type, so it's nice to see it pop up again.

Radiant cards depict the Pokémon in their Shiny form and are textured on the actual creature itself, much like Shining cards. However, the thing that separates these is a foil pattern unique to this card type. It is a cross-hatch style pattern that travels through the textured parts of the card both on the reverse foil section and on the Pokémon itself, which looks quite stunning in person.

Hisuian Sneasler's Shiny form appears on this Radiant card, and it is this Shiny's debut in the TCG. I hope the inclusion of this card means that we'll see another two like with Battle Region.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Dark Phantasma cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.