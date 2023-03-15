Inkbound Receives An Official Release Date For May 2023 Shiny Shoe confirmed that Inkbound now has a release date, as we'll see the game come out for PC this coming May.

Indie developer and publisher Shiny Shoe confirmed the official release date for Inkbound, as we'll see the game come out in May 2023. The team has been teasing this game for the past few months, and now we have confirmation that they will be giving the game an Early Access release to start off with on Steam, as you'll be able to get the game for $20 on May 22nd. No word yet on whether the full version will be released this year, but it looks like they'd rather have something released ahead of time. You can check out the latest video for the game below.

"Inkbound is a co-op roguelike RPG that brings the best aspects of Shiny Shoe's award-winning title, Monster Train, to a world where stories come to life. An unknown force begins to unbind these stories and the worlds they create. It's up to you and your friends to protect them. Discover the magical Atheneum and the infinite worlds contained within to protect it and become the fabled Inkbound. Or break free from your station and unravel the real story behind your creation."

"Arm yourself with the brute strength of a Magma Miner or the swift attacks of a Mosscloak to survive. Embark on procedurally generated runs and weigh the risks of one path versus the potential rewards of others. Choose wisely, your survival depends on it. From a hat shaped like an astronaut cat to bat wings, unlock new amazing items with each run. Fight through rich, atmospheric worlds with outfits that will be sure to impress your fellow warriors!"

"Experience a gripping story and combat that changes monthly, weekly, even daily! A living game, no two days are the same in the expanding world of Inkbound. Learn exciting ability Bindings, choose powerful forgotten Memories, and equip loot from legends to become the Inkbound hero no one thought you could be. And a bonus feature you loved in Monster Train: discover hundreds of character builds by mixing and matching classes."