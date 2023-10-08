Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Ancient Roar, Future Flash, pokemon, Toedscruel

Pokémon TCG Japan's Future Flash: Toedscruel Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan's next set Future Flash goes Lovecraftian with an Illustration Rare depicting a pack of Toedscruel as Eldritch horrors.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at a newly revealed Illustration Rare from the set.

Toedscool previously got an Illustration Rare in Scarlet & Violet base, and now its evolution Toedscruel gets one as well. Artist KEIICHIRO ITO depicts a gorgeous and haunting scene of a pack of Toedscruel walking through a spooky forest with bare, boney trees. It's quite Lovecraftian, depicting the Pokémon here as odd and eldritch. Toedscruel also gets a standard card in this set by artist Toshinao Aok, who keeps up with the forest theme but keeps it simple and cute, with Toedscruel peeking out from behind a tree.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!