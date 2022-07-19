Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Alt Arts Revealed

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina, which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma, which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at the rest of the Alternate Arts in Lost Abyss.

Alternate Arts are the most sought-after card type in current sets. They take the texture and layout of a Full Art Pokémon V and give the artist the freedom to paint a scene. These scenes sometimes include other Pokémon and are often highly collectible. Earlier Sword & Shield-era sets have also had Alternate Art VMAXes, but we haven't seen one of those since Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

We already showed off the Giratina V Alt Art, which is likely to be the chase card of Lost Abyss. What other Alt Arts come in this set?

Rotom V Alt Art shows this Electric-type ghost gleefully flying around a room of electronics. The art by Yuu Nishida perfectly utilizes colors to create a retro vibe to the room.

Aerodactyl V Alt Art shows artist Nurkabe paint a beautiful image of Aerodactyl flying over a stunning scene of ancient Pokémon… and Tropius. Does this mean that Tropius is as old as Fossil Pokémon?

Finally, Galaraian Perrserker V Alt Art by GOSSAN is a cute image of Perrserker being… well, like we who collect Pokémon cards. He is simply proud of his cap collection.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.