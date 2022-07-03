Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Binacle Line

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at two more cards from Lost Abyss.

Binacle gets a cute common card by illustrator Scav which shows this Pokémon bobbing around in low tide with a dock in the background. When it evolves, that teal, purple, and magenta Lost Zone aura flares up around this KEIICHIRO ITO Barbaracle, which will be a holographic card in the set.

If Lost Abyss follows the same pattern set by Dark Phantasma, it is likely that we will indeed see Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares. The pattern seems to be that sister sets released at the same time like Time Gazer and Space Juggler leave these card types off, while sets released alone like Dark Phantasma opt-in. Character Rares especially have added quite a lot of fun to Japan's releases, so I hope we see that continue as we already know that all main series English sets this year will include a Trainer Gallery.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.