Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Buneary Line

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina, which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set, Dark Phantasma, which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at some more common/uncommon cards from Lost Abyss.

Does it get much cuter than Buneary? Artist saino misaki shows cute-as-a-button Buneary bounding through a meadow, kicking up flower petals as it goes. Relatively new to the Pokémon TCG, misaki is becoming one of my favorite contributors. My personal favorite piece of misaki's work is the Mimikyu V Character Super Rare from Sword & Sheild – Brilliant Stars that shows Acerola stunned to see what Mimikyu is watching on TV. Subsequent sets have had other great offerings like the Glaceon from Sword & Sheild – Astral Radiance and Charmander from Pokémon GO. I cannot wait to see what misaki brings to this hobby in the future, as we have some terrific pieces coming from him soon from Japanese sets, including this Buneary, a Roserade Character Rare, and some truly awesome Trainers.

