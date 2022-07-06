Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Drapion VSTAR

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at an unlikely species getting a VSTAR.

There are very few VSTARs per Japanese Pokémon TCG set, so I am quite surprised to see Drapion get this feature. Surprise doesn't equate to disappointment, though. I love an unlikely choice and I'm thrilled to see an underdog Pokémon featured. PLANETA Mochizuki is behind this VSTAR which shows Drapion lunging at us. Simple but effective. We're also getting a lot of cards by N-DESIGN Inc. in this set, and they're truly delivering. You can see their Drapion V above, which has a terrific pose elevated by the glowing energy radiating off of this Dark-type Pokémon's claws. To my eye, Lost Abyss is shaping up to be a varied and interesting set, enriched by solid art and great Pokémon choices.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.