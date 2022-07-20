Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Full Arts Revealed

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Now that we have seen all of the gorgeous Alternate Art Pokémon-V in Lost Abyss, let's start checking out the Full Arts.

Now, Alt Arts are the most popular card type because of the way they break from the standard Full Art format. Currently, Full Art Vs always use silver lineart (blue during the Sun & Moon era except for Ultra Beasts which were red, and gold during the XY era), a background of a colorful pattern themed to the Pokémon, and a clear, natural character pose. While Full Arts do follow this without fail, this card type has soared during the Sword & Shield era, reclaiming the glory of the old school Black & White and XY Full Arts. Check out how the Delphox looks like magical fire rages behind it, how Kyurem looks to be walking on a terrain made of rubies, how Rotom looks as if it's lost in the matrix.

