Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Giratina Alt Art

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022 and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at what will likely be the chase card of Lost Abyss.

Alternate Arts have become the most popular and often valuable card types in modern sets. This card type brings a burst of welcome variety to Full Art Vs, which tend to simply feature the Pokémon posed with silver line art and a colorful background. Alternate Arts often paint scenes specific to Pokémon, such as the popular chase card from Brilliant Stars, which features Charizard locked in combat with Venusaur. Here, we see Origin Forme Giratina, the set mascot of Lost Abyss, gliding through time and space. Artist Shinji Kanda takes this card to a level of detail I couldn't have imagined before seeing it, offering what I would dub the best Alternate Art of the year so far. Not only will this be the chase card of Lost Abyss, I'd argue it will likely also be the chase card of the English-language Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.