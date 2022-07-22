Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Giratina Full Art

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina, which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma, which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at what is sure to be one of the top cards of Lost Abyss.

Wrapping up the Full Art Pokémon-V section of Lost Abyss is the series mascot, Giratina. So far, this set has given us a standard Giratina V, a standard Giratina VSTAR, and an Alternate Art Giratina V, the last of which is likely the set's chase card. Now, this gorgeous Giratina V Full Art by N-DESIGN Inc. depicts the Ghost/Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon in all of its creepy glory in front of a background that evokes the Lost Zone. This isn't the final Giratina card we have to show, as Lost Abyss gives its mascot the full treatment. Stay tuned for reveals of Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare and Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.