Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Horsea Line

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss was released on July 15th, 2022, and is notable for bringing back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that appears on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina, which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We can now confirm that this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, does not feature Radiant Pokémon or Character Rares. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set, Dark Phantasma, which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Horsea line from Lost Abyss.

First, we start out with an adorably shy Horsea illustrated by Tika Matsuno. The use of light purple and pastel green in Horsea's surroundings is terrific, as is the textured brush used for the card's linework. It all makes Horsea look like a cute baby in this artwork which is a bit funny when you think about the power that is coming in its evolutions.

sui delivers a mostly traditional Seadra with the Pokémon rendered classically, though the out-of-focus, completely blue depiction of underwater foliage adds an element of great beauty to this card. Finally, artist AKIRA EGAWA hits us with a holographic Kingdra that shows Horsea's ultimate evolution glaring as it charges ahead through a city made of coral.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Lost Abyss cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.