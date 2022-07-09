Pokémon TCG Japan's Lost Abyss Preview: Zamazenta VSTAR

The new Pokémon TCG set arriving in Japan has been revealed. Lost Abyss will be released on July 15th, 2022. This set will bring back the Lost Zone mechanic with a brand new look that will appear on various different card types in the form of smoky, colorful tendrils. Leading the set is Origin Forme Giratina which will appear as both a V and VSTAR. We cannot yet confirm if this set, which seems to have a larger Ghost Pokémon focus that extends even beyond Giratina, will continue with Radiant Pokémon and Character Rares, but it is likely. This set, along with the last main series Japanese set Dark Phantasma which focused on Zoroark, will be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, coming in September 2022. Today, let's take a look at another two cards that can be pulled from the VSTAR promo packs included in the Lost Abyss eight-pack Special Set.

It's Zamazenta! After yesterday's preview of Zacian V and Zacian VSTAR, you knew this was coming. Zacian and Zamazenta are of course the Sword & Shield Legendary mascots, so it makes sense that they are getting every card type imaginable.

We are not only waiting to see when we will get the English-language versions of these but the Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta cards as well. Remember those? Last year, Japan got a product featuring the two in their Shiny forms that we have yet to see. I have no idea how we will see this, but I personally would love to see the Sword & Shield era end with a special box featuring all these as-of-yet unreleased Zacian and Zamazenta cards as a final bow for the Galar era.

