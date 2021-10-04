Pokémon TCG Japan Announces New Shiny Cards: Zamazenta & Zacian

More Shiny Pokémon are on the way to the Pokémon TCG! The Japanese branch of the TCG, which is where we normally see cards before they launch in English, has unveiled a new product that includes a Shiny Zacian card and a Shiny Zamazenta card. Let's take a look at this product and get into some details about what implications this may have for both future Japanese releases and future English Pokémon TCG products.

Above, you can take a look at Shiny Zacian V and Shiny Zamazenta V, which are both done in the style of the Shiny Full Arts from the Japanese Shiny Star V and the English-language adaptation, Shining Fates. The product that these cards will be featured in, pictured to the side of the cards, is Special Set Deck Zacian Zamazenta vs. Eternatus. This is a 50-card deck that will feature these two new Shiny cards along with reprints of the Eternatus V and Eternatus VMAX. This product will also include two deck cases, four card dividers, two coins, a damage counter case, damage counters, a card box, and more. It will be released on November 5th and will retail for 5,550 yen.

Now, this is the kind of product that makes sense for release in Japan, but this is almost certainly not how we will see these cards released in the United States. Note that this product is coming out in the lead-up to Japan's next high-class Pokémon TCG set, VMAX Climax, which is already announced to be focused on Shiny Pokémon like Shiny Star V. It is likely that the English-language Pokémon TCG will include these cards either in their adaptation of VMAX Climax or as Black Star Promos in associated products. We currently have seen very little of VMAX Climax and have been given no indication of how the English-language TCG will adapt it. It will likely be our 2022 Special Set which generally comes out in September, but 2021 shook things up by releasing two special sets, Shining Fates and Celebrations, with one in February and one in October. For now, all we can do is theorize!