Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Merch Drop

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame is now on shelves. It was accompanied by a Pokémon Center Japan merch drop with these items.

Pokémon TCG Japan has now released the newest Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Charizard-themed expansion titled Ruler of the Black Flame. It hit shelves on July 28th, and it includes 108 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion is the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This feature is most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex, but it also shows up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is also confirmed that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's wrap up this spotlight series by breaking down the new Pokémon Center Japan merch associated with the release of Ruler of the Black Flame.

The Ruler of the Black Flame merch drop at Japanese Pokémon Center locations includes the following products:

Dark-type Tera Charizard deck box

Dark-type Tera Charizard card sleeves

Dark-type Tera Charizard playmat

Electric-type Tera Tyranitar deck box

Electric-type Tera Tyranitar card sleeves

Glimmora Deck Box

Glimmora Card Sleeves

Poppy and Tinkaton Deck Box

Poppy and Tinkaton Card Sleeves

Unfortunately, retailers in the United States do not get these materials. Personally, I'll purchase standout Japanese card sleeves in the secondary market sometimes. Prices do tend to be high, though, so shop with patience.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

