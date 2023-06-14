Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Ruler of the Black Flame

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ruler Of The Black Flame: Tera Charizard Ex

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ruler of the Black Flame features a Dark-type Tera Charizard ex that will be a collectible card for Zard fans.

We are beginning to get more information and card reveals from the next set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release the Charizard-themed expansion Ruler of the Black Flame on July 28th and it will include 108 cards not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will be the first to feature Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. This will be most prominently seen on the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex but will also show up on the Fire-type Tera Eiscue ex and Electric-type Tera Tyranitar ex. It has already been confirmed that this set will in part make up Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is expected that Ruler of the Black Flame will combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Decks as well as leftover cards from other Japanese sets this year. Today, let's take a look at look at the major Tera Pokémon ex from this set.

The gem of Ruler of the Black Flame is, of course, the Dark-type Tera Charizard ex. Artist 5ban Graphics, one of the main contributors of Ultra Rares (or Double Rares as they are now called across the various language iterations of the hobby), illustrates this roaring beast. Note that on Tera Pokémon ex like this where the typing differs, the Energy needed for the attacks remains true to the original typing while the weakness typing switches to the Tera type. Normally, Japanese sets have had one Tera Pokémon card each, but that is now expanding with Ruler of the Black Flame.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

