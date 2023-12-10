Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Iono, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Iono Illustration

After featuring on the most valuable Trainer card of the year, Iono gets another Special Illustration Rare in Pokémon TCG's new set.

Keep track of Japanese sets for early English set insights.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well, because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare from Shiny Treasure ex.

Iono, a popular Paldean Trainer, featured on the most popular Trainer Supporter card of 2023: the Iono Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved and the Japanese equivalent, Clay Burst. Now, this card gets yet another Special Illustration Rare, this time with gorgeous artwork by hanabushi. This card is currently selling raw on eBay for just under $500. I expect it to be lower in value when released in English than both its Japanese equivalent as well as the version from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, but time will tell.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

