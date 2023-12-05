Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: New Gold Hyper Rares

New Hyper Rare Gold cards arrive to the Pokémon TCG with a raised foil effect in Japan's newly released Shiny Treasure ex set.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion is like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at a new card type featured in Shiny Treasure ex.

The Scarlet & Violet era has designated Gold Secret Rares as "Hyper Rare" cards. These cards have so far featured Pokémon, using the same artwork and figure coloring as the Full Art version of the card, with a gold background and gold line art. Now, the Pokémon TCG features a different type of Hyper Rare Gold card for the first time during this era with six new ex cards in Shiny Treasure ex that stand out for their "raised foil" effect. These cards use a bluish-green background, black line art, and textured gold foil. The picture shows the texturing of the foil to the left. This set includes Wo-Chien, Chi-Yu (pictured above), Chien-Pao, Miraidon, Ting-Lu, and Koraidon on this new card type.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

