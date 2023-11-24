Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Cleffa, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Pawmi & Cleffa

Shiny Pawmi and Shiny Cleffa make their Pokémon TCG debut in Japan's upcoming high class expansion, December 2023's Shiny Treasure ex.

High class sets feature reprints and a plethora of Secret Rares each year.

Shiny Treasure ex will be transformed into English early 2024 as Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.

Artists kurumitsu and Mizue bring to life the new Shiny versions of Pawmi and Cleffa.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at a pair of new Shinies from Shiny Treasure ex.

Today's reveals are Shiny Pawmi and Shiny Cleffa. Pawmi's Shiny is featured here for the first time, which is no surprise considering how new this species is. Artist kurumitsu draws this red version of the Pokémon, which differs from its normal orange coloring. While Cleffa has been around since Generation II, this is its first-ever Shiny card. It appears here with its green ears, which are exclusive to its Shiny form, drawn here by Mizue.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

