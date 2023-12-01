Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Shiny Treasure ex

Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Pidgeot Ex

Shiny Pidgeot has never before appeared on a card, but will now feature in Pokémon TCG Japan's new set Shiny Treasure ex.

Annual high-class sets feature reprints, Secret Rares, and are a catch-up opportunity.

Shiny Treasure ex to be adapted into the English Pokémon TCG as Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.

Illustrator takuyoa reimagines Pidgeot for the first Shiny variant in the Pokémon TCG.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans are often key in as well because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has released its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it features "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at one of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon ex from Shiny Treasure ex.

Now this, I love. We are getting a lot of Shiny Paldean Pokémon in this set, which we all expected. We're also getting species that have already had their Shinies showcased in Hidden Fates, Shining Fates, or even Radiant Pokémon cards. It's cards like this Shiny Pidgeot ex, though, which show classic species in their Shiny forms for the first time in the Pokémon TCG. This gleaming, golden Pidgeot is illustrated by takuyoa, using the same line art as the Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames Full Art ex print.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

