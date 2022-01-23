Pokémon TCG Japan's Star Birth Preview: Full Art Trainers

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release the next Japanese set, Star Birth, which kicks off 2022 with a Sinnoh focus. Star Birth will debut the VSTAR mechanic with cards featuring Charizard, Shaymin, Arceus, and Whimsicott. The set, the first major release of the year, will partly be the basis for the next English-language expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which will be released in February 2022. We cover both English-language and Japanese-language releases here on Bleeding Cool, as the Japanese sets will give us a peek into the future of what is coming down the line for international releases. Today, let's take a look at two of the first Secret Rares we get to see from Star Birth: the Lumineon V Alternate Art and Roseanne's Back-up Full Art Trainer Supporter.

Star Birth includes four Full Art Trainers:

Kindler Full Art Trainer Supporter: Kindler is a Trainer class (essentially, a kind of Trainer one can encounter in the games rather than a single character) introduced in the Generation Three games. As a Fire-type trainer, it makes sense to have him in a set characterized as a Charizard chase.

Cynthia's Ambition Full Art Trainer Supporter: Check out my full piece on this card featuring Sinnoh's champion right here.

Cheren's Care Full Art Trainer Supporter: Cheren is the rival from Black & White and the Gym Leader of Aspertia Gym in Black & White 2. He focuses on Normal-type Pokémon and is characterized in the games as being honest but impatient, especially in his pursuit of strength.

Roseanne's Backup Full Art Trainer Supporter: Roseanne is one of Professor Rowan's assistants in the Generation Four games Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. With the Pokémon TCG celebrating the release of the Sinnoh remakes as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus, prepare to see a lot more Sinnoh trainers in sets coming soon.

It is unconfirmed but likely that the Marnie from Start Deck 100 and Acerola from VMAX Climax will be featured in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars along with the four cards above. If those show up, they will likely both be bigger chase cards than any of the trainers listed above.

