Pokémon TCG Japan's Star Birth Preview: Cynthia's Ambition

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release the next Japanese set, Star Birth, which kicks off 2022 with a Sinnoh focus. Star Birth will debut the VSTAR mechanic with cards featuring Charizard, Shaymin, Arceus, and Whimsicott. The set, the first major release of the year, will partly be the basis for the next English-language expansion, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars which will be released in February 2022. We cover both English-language and Japanese-language releases here on Bleeding Cool, as the Japanese sets will give us a peek into the future of what is coming down the line for international releases. Today, let's take a look at two of the first Secret Rares we get to see from Star Birth: the Lumineon V Alternate Art and Roseanne's Back-up Full Art Trainer Supporter.

Praise Arceus that the Full Art Trainer Supporter craze has passed. If you don't know what I'm talking about, early 2021 saw a surge in interest in this already-popular card type that dramatically impacted Sun & Moon era sets. The already pricey Lillie from Sun & Moon – Ultra Prism skyrocketed to become one of the highest valued cards in the era and buyouts hit other trainer cards with popular characters. Cynthia is one of those characters as the Champion of Sinnoh and a majorly popular trainer. Her Full Art in Hidden Fates rose to become one of the most valuable cards in a set with multiple hits over $100 but has since fallen down to a more reasonable price. Now, with two Cynthias in Star Birth and very likely in the English-language Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, I think that we are going to see a fairly affordable Full Art for this icon… which isn't something that would've happened if this card dropped, say, eight months ago. I do think, though, that it will remain toward the top pulls of the set, so you'd be quite lucky to find either the Full Art or Rainbow Rare Cynthia's Ambition in a pack.

