Pokémon TCG Launches Sword & Shield—Darkness Ablaze Expansion

Today the Pokémon Company released a brand new expansion to the Pokémon Trading Card Game with Sword & Shield—Darkness Ablaze. This is one of the bigger expansion sets they've released into the game in terms of bonus content as opposed to just card count, as it has a number of additions such as tokens, dice, card packs, a Player's Guide, sleeves, and more. The full expansion includes seven Pokémon VMAX, 14 powerful Pokémon V—plus nine full-art Pokémon V, 17 Trainer cards and four full-art Supporter cards, and three new Special Energy cards. Here are some added details from the company on the latest expansion.

The velvet night glows, burns, and blazes astoundingly bright as the Legendary Pokémon Eternatus arrives as a Pokémon V alongside Centiskorch V, Mew V, Galarian Slowbro V, and many others. You'll also find towering Pokémon VMAX in their Gigantamax forms: Charizard VMAX, Grimmsnarl VMAX, Butterfree VMAX, and more! Light a fire with the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Darkness Ablaze expansion! This expansion brings the fan-favorite Pokémon Charizard in its Gigantamax form—as originally seen in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games—to the Pokémon TCG as Charizard VMAX. The expansion also debuts the Legendary Pokémon Eternatus VMAX in its special Eternamax form alongside other popular and collectible cards, such as Grimmsnarl VMAX, Butterfree VMAX, Centiskorch VMAX, and more.

You can currently snag this set at your local retailer and hobby shop, which if you get the set above which is the Elite Trainer Set, it'll run you $40. While it may not be giving players a ton of new assets to use to build their decks up with, it does give them some added materials for the game to help make them a better Trainer.