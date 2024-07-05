Pokémon TCG Opening: Twilight Masquerade Booster Box

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

Pokémon TCG has released its sixth main series set of the current Paldea-themed era: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade. This set focuses on the land of Kitakami, with a special spotlight on the four versions of Ogerpon as Tera Pokémon ex. Bloodmoon Ursaluna and Sinistcha are also included as big features. The source material for Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade is Japan's Crimson Haze and Mask of Change. The Secret Rare section of Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade includes Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade products so we can give you an analysis of this set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade booster box, Elite Trainer Box, and Build & Battle Box. In this installment of our opening, we'll be opening the Booster Box.

A booster box comes with 36 packs, which makes this product by far the best way to experience a new set. With that many packs, you are more-or-less guaranteed some solid hits and to make a huge dent in the set's checklist for commons, uncommons, and holo-rares. Let's take a look at what we got.

My hits included:

Pokémon ex: 3

Tera Pokémon ex: 3

ACE SPEC: 2

Full Art Pokémon: 1

Full Art Trainer: 1

Illustration Rare: 2

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Hyper Rare Gold: 1

Overall, solid hits. The card most relevant to the theme of Twilight Masquerade is of course the Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Hyper Rare Gold card. While I do like that Rainbow Rares have been discontinued, one thing I miss about the Sword & Shield era was the way that the first two years of that block handled Gold Secret Rares. We would see the Shiny equivalent of the Pokémon on the card rather than just a gold version of the Full Art. I hope we see changes to the Gold cards in the final year of the Scarlet & Violet block.

Opening this set was a ton of fun. I appreciate the seemingly increased number of Tera Pokémon ex being pulled, as there are simply more of these than the first few Scarlet & Violet sets.

This feels a bit like an in-between expansion, as it's not adding any new card elements like the last few sets, with Paradox Rift adding Ancient/Future cards and Temporal Forces adding ACE SPEC cards, but it is still a blast to see new and old Pokémon featured on the beautiful Illustration Rares which are the main attraction of this entire era.

Looking at how this set ranks in the overall slate of main series Scarlet & Violet sets, I didn't find it as fun as the last two, as both Paradox Rift and Temporal Forces brought some real heat, but it maintains the excitement as we progress through the era.

