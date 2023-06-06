Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet
Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Can Now Be Sold At Certain Game Stores
The next Pokémon TCG expansion, Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved, can now be sold at certain game stores. Here's how to know which ones.
Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved will not be released at most stores until Friday, June 9. However, you may be able to open up packs, an Elite Trainer Box, and even a booster box of this new expansion today. Tournament-official game stores, which partner with The Pokémon Company International to host ranked gameplay, can now sell Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved before its Friday release. Do you have a local store you can go to and pick up a booster box?
In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:
- Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.
- Paldea Legends Tin: Koraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.
- Paldea Legends Tin: Miraidon ex (available June 9, 2023): Includes a Koraidon ex SV Black Star Promo card and five booster packs. It will retail for $26.99.
- Trainer's Toolkit 2023 (available June 9, 2023): Includes an Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo card, an Arceus VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo card, 50+ cards to power up your deck, 100+ Basic Energy cards, 65 card sleeves, competitive gameplay items, and four booster packs. It will retail for $34.99.
- Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Tinkaton ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Annihilape ex Box (available July 14, 2023): Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99
- 2023 Collector's Chest (available August 4, 2023): This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.
- Back to School Pencil Tin (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case.
- Back to School Eraser Blisters (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.
- Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes with a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more.
