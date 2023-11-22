Pokémon TCG Paldean Fates Product Reveal: Meowscarada ex Collection

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Meowscarada, Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards

The English-language Pokémon TCG has announced Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates as the first set of the year. This expansion will be released in special branded products starting in January 2023. It adapts Japan's high-class set Shiny Treasure ex, but some of the main chase cards from that set will actually be turned into guaranteed SV Black Star Promo cards. We previously showed how the Shiny Tera Charizard ex would be featured in a tin, and now we can reveal that the Paldean Starters will get their own Premium Collections in February 2024. These Premium Collections will feature eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Below, you can get an early look at the Meowscarada ex Premium Collection, which features Shiny Sprigatito, Shiny Floragato, and Shiny Meowscarada ex.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates releases for the first quarter of 2024:

Gyarados ex Premium Collection (release date not yet known): Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced.

Features six booster packs, an etched foil Tera Charizard ex reprint from Scarlet & Violet, a reverse holo card featuring a reprinted Magikarp, a magnetic card protector with a display base, and 65 card sleeves featuring Tera Gyarados. The price is not yet known. This may be a GameStop exclusive, but that, too, is not yet announced. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (only available through preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available January 26, 2024): I ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

ncludes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available January 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff, or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo.

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen, or Flamigo. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available February 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available February 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display. Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available February 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

