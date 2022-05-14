Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Chansey Line

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at the Chansey line that will be featured in the set.

First, artist ryoma uratsuka breaks from the trend of this set featuring Pokémon rendered in the photorealistic "real world" in 3D style with this painterly Chansey. This adorable card shows Chansey lovingly tending to its egg in a forest lined with pink flowers themed to Chansey's color palette. Then, we have a card that Pokémon GO players are surely going to love. How else could the Pokémon TCG honor the game's notoriously tanky Gym defender than by actually depicting it on a Gym the way that you'd see on the game's map? This is the kind of thing that makes this set so special, and you'd never see this depiction in a standard set. Artist Teeziro also chooses Team Valor as the Gym defending team which, as a Valor player myself, I'm thrilled to see. Overall, I'm surprised and thrilled to see the Pokémon GO map on a card and simply can't wait to pull this one from a booster pack myself.

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.