Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Ivysaur

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, we have Ivysaur.

I'm absolutely loving the illustrations that contain multiple Pokémon. It's giving Alternate Art vibes, which is a major plus. Illustrated by zig, this Ivysaur is pictured with Numel and Bidoof in front of a PokéStop that has been given a Lure Module, which continues this set's trend of visually adapting aspects of the Pokémon GO gameplay into the TCG artwork. Like the TCG Hat Pikachu card, this Ivysaur has only ever been seen in Japanese so far, but it is likely that the two versions of the sets will be identical.

In other news, the latest set Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance has given us the first taste of Radiant Pokémon, a major card type that will be featured in the special GO set. Radiant Pokémon aren't difficult to pull at all, which means that we likely won't have to open hundreds of packs to get Radiant Venusaur, Radiant Blastoise, and Radiant Charizard, the last of which may indeed end up being the chase card of the set. I hope we can reveal those soon!

You can stay tuned for previews of Pokémon GO cards and promos as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.