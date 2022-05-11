Pokémon TCG – Pokémon GO Set Preview: Magikarp Line

We're finally starting to see cards from and promo cards associated with the Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO collaborative expansion. This special set will begin to release on July 1st, 2022 in special, branded products including an Elite Trainer Box, Collection Boxes, a Premium Collection, and Tins. This set will focus on popular aspects of Niantic's mobile game Pokémon GO with Trainers exclusive to the game, iconic items from the game including Lures and Gifts, and more. It was include Pokémon associated with the game and will utilize artwork that makes it seem as if the Pokémon exists in the real world. Today, let's take a look at two cards that can be pulled in packs of this set.

There are quite a few reasons why Magikarp and Gyarados are significant Pokémon to include in this set. I'm going to list all of my Magikarp and Gyarados memories from playing Pokémon GO that might have contributed:

Magikarp was the first-ever Shiny released in the game. This meant, of course, that Gyarados was also released as its evolution.

"Evolve a Magikarp" was a fun and controversial task in one of the game's first Special Research questlines. During that time, it was a lot harder and more of an intense task to earn Candy for Pokémon, as grinding in 2022 is far different than grinding in, say, 2017 or 2018. This task was released on the sixth page of the A Mythical Discovery Special Research which rewarded Mew. This was a big deal, as Gyarados took 300 Magikarp Candy to evolve.

Hate it or love it, Magikarp Community Day. The underdog's on top.

Gyarados itself began to feature a Shiny-capable wild spawn in select events before, years later, it would be a guaranteed Shiny encounter for the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto questline.

