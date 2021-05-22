Pokémon TCG Previews Cards From Chilling Reign

Pokémon TCG has given us the first look at the next official Sword & Shield expansion, Chilling Reign. With this first glimpse, they've revealed the set symbol as well as two Pokémon VMAX from the set. Let's dive in.

The two VMAX cards on display here are Ice Rider Calyrex and Shadow Rider Calyrex, two cards that we knew would be in the set due to Calyrex being one of the four set mascots. We can also confirm that Chilling Reign will include V, VMAX, Full Art, and Alternate Art cards featuring the Galarian forms of the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

Beyond the set mascots and the cards revealed here, we cannot yet confirm the remainder of the sets in the cards. Chilling Reign is the English-language adaptation of three Japanese-language Pokémon TCG sets: Matchless Fighter, Jet Black Poltergeist, and Silver Lance. These sets feature cards such as the above as well as Celebi V, Blaziken VMAX, Metagross VMAX, and more. The numbering of Chilling Reign, though, implies that some of the cards from those three sets won't make the cut, and will likely show up in other sets down the line.

Pokémon TCG will release Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign on June 18th, 2021 with booster boxes, two Elite Trainer Boxes featuring Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex, a Snorlax three-pack blister, an Eevee three-pack blister, a Morpeko one-pack blister, a Phanpy one-pack blister, and of course booster packs. Ahead of this release, stores that host official Pokémon TCG tournaments will be able to sell Chilling Reign Build and Battle boxes starting June 5th. The promos from these pre-release boxes have yet to be revealed.

You can catch a booster box opening and review of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign ahead of the set's release, coming soon to Bleeding Cool.