Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Lost Origin Booster Box Opening #5

Too often, Pokémon TCG influencers will rush to make a sweeping statement about a new set's pull rates. It's going to be interesting to see how the latest set, Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, is seen because it is the second main series set in a row that has a special Trainer Gallery subset consisting of Character Cards, Character Super Rares, Full Art Trainers, and Black and Gold VMAXes that can be pulled in the Reverse Holo slot along with the new card type Radiant Pokémon. This increases the number of pulls that one can expect to get in a Sword & Shield – Lost Origin opening. In the interest of dispelling the idea that we can establish pull rates so early in a set's existence, I'm here with Pull Rate Quest, a series at Bleeding Cool where I open Pokémon TCG sets to show that you win some… and you lose some. I love the idea that openings like this can help show people what to expect in a set, but remember… a lot of it comes down to the luck of the draw. Let's open a fifth booster box of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin and see what we can get in this installment of Pull Rate Quest.

I purchased this Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin booster box from Brothers Grim Games and Collectibles in Selden, NY. Here's the spread of the box:

Holo Rare: 7

Pokémon-V: 4

Pokémon VMAX: 0

Pokémon VSTAR: 1

Radiant Pokémon: 2

Full Art V: 1

Alternate Art V: 0

Full Art Trainer (Main Set): 0

Rainbow Rare: 1

Gold VSTAR: 1

Gold Trainer or Special Energy: 0

Trainer Gallery Hits: 5 Character Rare: 4 Character Super Rare: 1 Full Art TG Trainer: 0 Black & Gold VMAX: 0



When it comes to hits, this was overall the best box that I've opened due to usually strong hits in the main set and a high number of high quality Trainer Gallery subset hits.

What sets this box apart from the rest of my box openings is the presence of two Secret Rares and a Full Art. You aren't guaranteed anything but you can generally expect either a Full Art or Secret Rare in an okay box, a couple of Full Arts or a Full Art and a Secret Rare in a solid box, and two Full Arts and a Secret Rare in a great box. The presence of a Full Art and two Secret Rares here terrific, and the fact tht one of them is the Gold Giratina VSTAR ended up making this box a huge win.

Then, the Trainer Gallery subset offered four Character Rares and one Character Super Rare, including Charizard and Pikachu hits.