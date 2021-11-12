Pokémon TCG Releases Dragonite & Hoopa V Boxes

Today is a big day for Pokémon TCG players and collectors. It is the official release date of the new expansion, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. Fusion Strike will be available in booster packs, booster boxes, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and one-pack blisters. There are two additional products coming out today which are more general Pokémon TCG V boxes that will have a mixture of packs inside. Hitting shelves today along with Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike is the Dragonite V Box and the Hoopa V Box. Let's get into the details.

Hoopa V & Dragonite V Boxes. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here is the official description of the Pokémon TCG: Dragonite V Box:

Dragonite V is an intelligent and powerful Pokémon capable of circling the globe in less than a day. Trainers rarely see this Pokémon—and few are lucky enough to catch one! But at long last this sought-after Dragon-type can stand beside you with the Dragonite V Box! You'll get the fierce but kindhearted Dragonite V in both playable and display sizes, as well as extra goodies from Pokémon TCG booster packs.

The Pokémon TCG: Dragonite V Box includes:

  • 1 foil promo card featuring Dragonite V
  • 1 foil oversize card featuring Dragonite V
  • 4 Pokémon TCG booster packs
  • A code card for the Pokémon TCG Online

The packs haven't been confirmed, but I watched a few early openings and have seen the spread like so: one Sword & Shield: Rebel Clash, one Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage, one Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign, one Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies.

Here is the official description of the Pokémon TCG: Hoopa V Box:

The Mythical Pokémon Hoopa has arrived as a powerful Pokémon V that's ready to juggle rings, reach across hyperspace, and find a place in your collection! The Pokémon TCG: Hoopa V Box includes the Fusion Strike Hoopa V whose Two-Faced Ability turns it into a Psychic- and Darkness-type Pokémon as long as it's in play (it's normally just a Darkness type). When the time comes for Hoopa V to unleash an attack, its Shadow Impact hits for 170 damage, but in return, you must place three damage counters on one of your Pokémon.

The Pokémon TCG: Hoopa V Box includes:

  • 1 foil card featuring Hoopa V
  • 1 oversize card featuring Hoopa V, suitable for display
  • 4 Pokémon TCG booster packs
  • A code card for the Pokémon TCG Online

Unlike the Dragonite V Box, the early openings I'm seeing have Fusion Strike packs within. The spread seems to be: two Sword & Shield: Fusion Strike, one Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies, one Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for openings and reviews of both the Dragonite V Box and the Hoopa V Box. Until then, you can check out my Fusion Strike coverage, where I open and show off some of the newest Pokémon TCG set.

