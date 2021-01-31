Apex Legends Shows Off Fuse's Abilities Before Season 8 Launch

Before Season 8 kicks off in Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment would like to show off more of Fuse's abilities. The season will officially start on February 2nd, but before you jump in with this new hero, you best know what you're working with. The team has released a new trailer showing off everything he can do and maybe even hints a little bit at how best to use Fuse. Enjoy the trailer below as we all prepare for the new season to kick off with all the Mayhem you could possibly want. Well, at least for the next couple of months.

Fuse has always loved a good fight. For most of his life, Fuse was a mercenary. He pulled off jobs big and small alongside his childhood friend, Maggie. But as time passed, their interests diverged. Fuse found his calling fighting in Salvo's bloodsport: the Bonecage. He proved to be the best, most charismatic and beloved gladiator in the arena. But he itched to join the grandest stage of them all: the Apex Games. Fuse's natural affinity for explosives allows him to carry an extra grenade and throw them further than other Legends. When grenades aren't enough, he can deploy his Knuckle Cluster to launch a cluster bomb that continuously expels airburst explosives on impact. And when it's time to REALLY bring the boom, Fuse can use "Wally" to shoot out the Motherlode – a massive bombardment that surrounds his target in an awesome ring of flames. Passive: Grenadier – Fuse's mechanical arm throws ordnances farther, faster and more accurately. Fuse can also stack more grenades per inventory slot than other Legends.

Tactical: Knuckle Cluster – Deploy a cluster bomb that splinters out mini-concussion mines.

Ultimate: The Motherlode – Bring out Fuse's rocket launcher "Wally" to drop an ordnance that surrounds the target in a ring of flames.