Pokémon TCG Releases First-Ever English-Language V-STAR Cards

The first two VSTAR Pokémon cards have arrived! Pokémon TCG will release the first set containing VSTARs in February 2022 with the Arceus and Charizard-themed Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, but this new card type actually debuts ahead of the set this weekend. The first two VSTARs ever released by the Pokémon TCG are Leafeon VSTAR and Glaceon VSTAR. They arrive in two VSTAR Special Collection boxes including five booster packs as well as new Pokémon-V for both Leafeon and Glaceon.

The Pokémon TCG VSTAR Special Collections contain:

Two promo cards: either a Leafeon V and Leafeon VSTAR or a Glaceon V and a Glaceon VSTAR

A jumbo version of either the Leafon VSTAR or the Glaceon VSTAR

VSTAR marker

Five Pokémon TCG booster packs including: One Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign booster pack Two Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies booster packs Two Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike booster pack



It has now been announced that we will get another VSTAR Special Collection in April 2022 featuring Lucario.

I opened these boxes to take a look at this new card type myself. These cards will be a replacement for VMAX cards which are being phased out (there are a few still arriving in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars and it is expected that we'll continue to see the Trainer Gallery subset adapt Japan's VMAX Climax high class set in future expansions until all cards have been translated). Seeing the cards in person, these are indeed textured throughout. It's hard to tell, but I would say my first impression is that the texture is a bit finer and lighter than VMAXes. What I can say for certain is that they have more of a holographic shine to them, lighting up with rainbow beams when rotated in front of lights. Here's a photo of the cards in person.

I think VSTARs are a terrific addition to the Pokémon TCG. I can't wait to get my hands on more in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.