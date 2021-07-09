Pokémon TCG Releases First Partner Pack: Sinnoh Today

The latest First Partner Pack arrives from the Pokémon TCG today. Take a look below to see what you get in this oversized booster pack.

Today, July 6th, 2021 will see the release of Pokémon TCG: First Partner Pack – Sinnoh. This follows the monthly release of these sets of jumbo cards, each of which features oversized reprint cards featuring the focus region's starters with a golden Pokémon 25th Anniversary stamp. The series started with Galar and then continued with Alolan, Kalos, and Unova. With this month's release focusing on the Sinnoh Starters of the Grass-type Turtwig, the Fire-type Chimchar, and the Water-type Piplup, we are now more than halfway through this series. First Partner Pack releases will continue each month until every generation has had one, with Hoenn releasing in August, Johto in September, and finally Kanto in October.

These packs also contain two standard booster packs. The pattern set so far has shown the First Partner Packs to include one pack of Sun & Moon base and one of the latest Sword & Shield-era expansions. That means that these First Partner Pack: Sinnoh releases will be the first to include booster packs of Chilling Reign. If that pattern is the continue, we should expect next month's First Partner Pack: Hoenn to include Chilling Reign as well, with both First Partner Pack: Johto and Kanto updating to receive Evolving Skies, the next expansion which will release in August 2021.

This is the only English-language Pokémon TCG release of July 2o21, which serves as a quiet month before an explosive August 2021. Products coming in August 2021 include:

August 6th: Trainer's Toolkit Volume Two Ice Rider Calyrex V Box Shadow Rider Calyrex V Box First Partner Pack: Hoenn Marnie Premium Tournament Collection Box

August 14th: Evolving Skies Pre-Release: Build & Battle Boxes

August 27th: Evolving Skies Booster Packs Evolving Skies Booster Boxes Evolving Skies Elite Trainer Boxes Evolving Skies Blister Packs

