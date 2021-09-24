Pokémon TCG Releases First V-UNION Collection Boxes Today

Today, the Pokémon TCG releases three new products that will introduce a new card style and mechanic called Pokémon V-UNION. Collectors and players can pick up the Pokémon TCG Mewtwo V-UNION Special Collection box, Greninja V-UNION Special Collection box, and Zacian V-UNION Special Collection box at local card shops and big box retailers starting today.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG describes this product:

Get ready to unleash the power of Pokémon V-UNION: a single Pokémon divided into four cards! When you rise to the challenge and put it all together, each fantastic Pokémon V-UNION brings four amazing attacks into battle. These three collections let you choose which Pokémon V-UNION you want by your side: Mewtwo V-UNION, Greninja V-UNION, or Zacian V-UNION. Each set also includes a Professor Burnet Supporter card, which allows you to search your deck for up to two cards to place in your discard pile. This will be extremely useful when attempting to assemble your Pokémon V-UNION, which requires you to gather the cards from your discard pile before placing them on your Bench.

The Pokémon V-UNION boxes will include:

4 foil promo cards that make up a single Pokémon V-UNION: Mewtwo V-UNION, Greninja V-UNION, or Zacian V-UNION respective to each box.

1 oversize card featuring the star Pokémon V-UNION.

1 "helpful Supporter card" featuring Professor Burnet. This will be the same Professor Burnet card for each box, so if you're getting the trio, you're going to end up with doubles for your buddies. The card is a Black Star Promo (just like the V-UNIONs) with the code SWSH167. Unlike most Black Star Promos, it is non-holographic.

4 Pokémon TCG booster packs. I haven't gotten my hands on a box (stay tuned for an opening very soon, though) but I have watched enough openings to confirm that I'm seeing no deviation (so far) from the line-up of one Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, one Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, one Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, and one Sword & Shield base.

A code card for the PTCGO.