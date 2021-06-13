Pokémon TCG Reveals Additional 25th Anniversary Products

Get ready for a busy rest of 2021, fellow Pokémon TCG collectors. For the rest of the year, we're going to get new sets releasing at least every other month. We have the next major expansion, Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign launching on June 18th. Then, August 27th will see the release of the next main expansion after that, Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. The as-of-yet-untitled Pokémon 25th Anniversary set will release in October, followed by yet another main expansion in November. That's… a lot of Pokémon cards. While details of the 25th Anniversary set have not yet arrived, we can confirm that two additional products have been announced including a pricey one.

The two new products that will be part of the 25th Anniversary release include:

V-Union Premium Pin Box

Ultimate 25th Anniversary Box Collection which is expected to retail at more than double the cost of an Elite Trainer Box

It was confirmed that V-Union is a new mechanic coming to Pokémon TCG that, like the Legend cards of old, will see cards combine to make a single playable card. However, it's not just two cards this time. V-Unions will be made up of a whopping four cards with two on the top and two under them.

The full slate of 25th Anniversary products so far includes: