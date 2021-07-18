Pokémon TCG Reveals English-Language V-UNION Collections

The Pokémon TCG has finally announced how the new V-UNION mechanic will show up in their English-language products. Earlier, Bleeding Cool previewed these cards in Japanese, showcasing how four cards will unite to make a single, playable card. These V-UNIONS will be the focus of November 2021's expansion, which will be the eighth Sword & Shield-branded set. Ahead of the release of that set, though, V-UNIONs will debut in a series of special collection boxes. Let's take a look.

The V-UNION Special Collection Boxes will feature Mewtwo, Greninja, and Zacian. Each of these will contain a complete set of V-UNION cards which will combine to make a single image. Also, these sets include the normal oversized card, but in this case, the card will essentially be a conjoined version of the V-UNION, giving the card the single-image treatment.

These boxes will also come with a Professor Burnette Trainer card, meaning that we'll be getting five Black Star Promos. The cards have been confirmed to be numbered:

Greninja V-UNION: SWSH155 – SWSH158

Mewtwo V-UNION: SWSH159 – SWSH162

Greninja V-UNION: SWSH163 – SWSH166

Well… this is certainly going to be a puzzle for binder collectors!

These newly announced Pokémon TCG products will be released on September 24th. This puts them one month after the release of the newest main expansion, August 2021's Evolving Skies and two weeks before October 2021's 25th Anniversary set, Celebrations.

Now, as far as the booster packs that come in these V-UNION Special Collection boxes, I'm seeing a Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies, a Sword & Shield: Chilling Reign, and a Sword & Shield: Vivid Voltage. The product images here can't always be relied on to be accurate, though, so stay tuned for coverage on these items closer to the release date when I can confirm for certain what packs come inside. Then, as with all Pokémon TCG products, you can expect an official Bleeding Cool opening and review.