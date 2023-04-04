Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Alakazam ex Pokémon TCG reveals the first cards from the Pokémon Card 151 set including an Alakazam ex illustrated by the legendary Mitsuhiro Arita.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be released on June 16th in Japan, and there are currently no details regarding the English-language release. I tend to think that this will be the special set of this year for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell. Today, let's take a look at the first Pokémon ex of this set which features Alakazam.

Alakazam is drawn here by Mitsuhiro Arita, a Pokémon TCG legend. Arita's unique style is an early deviation from the 3D art style we have seen associated with these standard ex cards in the first wave of sets.

Mitsuhiro Arita is one of the most, if not the most, popular artists in the hobby and has been so for a quarter of a century. He is most famous for illustrating the Base Set Charizard which is arguably the most iconic trading card of all time, across any hobby.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.