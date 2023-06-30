Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Reveals Pokémon Card 151: Erika Special Illustration

Artist Cona Nitanda has a hit on their hands with the Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare from Pokémon TCG Japan's latest expansion.

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed details for the upcoming set Pokémon Card 151, an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This set is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is notable because it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set was released on June 16th in Japan. It has now been confirmed that this set will be the source of the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, titled Scarlet & Violet – 151. Today, let's take a look at look at the ultimate chase card of this set.

Like every other Scarlet & Violet set so far, we have a Special Illustration Rare as the chase card of the set. It features Erika, the Grass-type Gym Leader of the Celadon City Gym from the Red and Blue games. Erika is drawn here in a delicately intricate style that is lush with color by artist Cona Nitanda. This is Nitanda's first-ever Pokémon TCG card, but you can see more of this up-and-coming artist's work on Instagram. From the line art to the coloring to the impressive use of color, I am thrilled to see more of Nitanda's work.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG on Bleeding Cool.

