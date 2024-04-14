Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Temporal Forces, The Pokémon Company International

Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces Booster Box Opening

Our Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Force Booster Box opening gives our readers the full 36-pack experience of opening this set.

Pokémon TCG has released its third main series set of the current Paldea-themed era: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces. This set introduces a new species of Paradox Pokémon originally found in the DLCs. These species include the Ancient ancestors of the Legendary Beasts of Johto (Walking Wake, Gouging Fire, Raging Bolt) and the Future descendants of the Legendary Swords of Justice from Unova (Iron Leaves, Iron Bolder, Iron Crown). Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces also reintroduced ACE SPEC cards with unique textured foil and coloring. The source material for Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces are Japan's Cyber Judge and Wild Force sets. The Secret Rare section of Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces includes Full Arts, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Hyper Rares. The Pokémon Company International was kind enough to supply us with new Temporal Forces products so we can give you an analysis of this set. These products include a Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces booster box, a Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces Elite Trainer Box, and a Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces Build & Battle box. In this installment of our opening, we'll be opening the Booster Box.

A booster box comes with 36 packs, which makes this product by far the best way to experience a new set. With that many packs, you are more-or-less guaranteed some solid hits and to make a huge dent in the set's checklist for commons, uncommons, and holo-rares.

Let's take a look at what we got.

My hits included:

Pokémon ex: 5

Tera Pokémon ex: 1

ACE SPEC: 2

Full Art Pokémon: 2

Full Art Trainer: 0

Illustration Rare: 3

Special Illustration Rare: 0

Hyper Rare Gold: 0

This set has built a reputation amongst collectors as having a difficult pull rate. While I didn't pull any of the most highly coveted kind of card these days (Special Illustration Rares), I ended up with two Full Arts and three Illustration Rares. That's five total Secret Rares, which I'd never scoff at.

Temporal Forces is also, it must be said, fun to open. Regardless of how hot your pulls are, the Pokémon featured here are putting a new spin on old favorites in an exciting way. The Walking Wake and Iron Leaves pulls were the most exciting of the bunch, and got me ready to get into this set even more.

Here is a close look at the new foil for ACE SPEC cards.

The cross-hatching pattern looks nice here, and the magenta color makes these cards stand out beautifully. Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces is bringing some dynamic variety to the hobby.

