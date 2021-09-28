Pokémon TCG Sealed "Zap!" Preconstructed Deck Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other such collectible items, has put a rare, sealed copy of the "Zap!" preconstructed deck from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up upon the auction block! Featuring the likenesses of Mewtwo and Pikachu alike, this deck was one of the cornerstones of the gaming aspect of the Pokémon TCG. Prospective bidders for this item have until Tuesday, September 28th, to place a bid for it on Heritage Auctions' website.

As with all of the theme decks of the time, Zap! comes with a 60-card ready-to-play preconstructed deck from the Pokémon TCG complete with cards from the game's Base Set, ten damage counter beads, a special Pokémon coin depicting Chansey (as variance through flipping coins played, and even still plays, an important part in the game's mechanics), a list showcasing the cards in the deck, and a rule book. The Zap! deck, is, as evidenced by the packaging, a deck that prominently features Psychic-type and Electric-type Pokémon within it but can be customized to make use of other types if one so wishes to unseal it for play. This deck even features a holographic Mewtwo card from the Base Set within it, which we can only presume is in perfect condition as this box, in Excellent condition itself, has not been unsealed.

If you wish to place a bid on this fantastic sealed copy of Zap! from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you have until Tuesday, September 28th to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!