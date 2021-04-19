Pokémon TCG Shouldn't Dip Back In Base Set For The 25th Anniversary

All we know about Pokémon TCG's upcoming 25th-anniversary set is that it will debut in Fall 2021. Shining Fates was originally thought by some to be the special set, but the Pokémon TCG later revealed it was just warming up with that set and would release another special set later on in the year as the true, branded 25th-anniversary set. What will it include? We don't know. All that is known about that set is that it has been confirmed it will be a special set like Shining Fates, Champion's Path, and Hidden Fates, meaning that it will come in special sets rather than booster boxes. Products that can be expected include an Elite Trainer Box, a Premium Collection, a VMAX Figure Collection, Mini Tins, a Collector's Chest, and more. This is all preliminary information and could change, but the community is, of course, speculating on what the set could be. Pokémon TCG celebrated its 20th anniversary with the special set Generations and then the standard expansion XY: Evolutions. Generations was mostly its own set with a beautiful Radiant Collection subset, while Evolutions was mostly a Base Set reprint with a few EX, Full Art, and Trainer cards added. Some have theorized that Pokémon TCG's 25th anniversary should also reprint Base Set… but aren't we tired of the same cards? Not only Evolutions, but also Base Set 2 and The Legendary Collection reprinted Base Set. Here are a few ideas for what the 25th Anniversary Set could bring to the table.