Pokémon TCG Spotlight: The Best Darkrai Cards Part 1

In honor of the current Darkrai feature in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO during the season part of the Halloween 2021 event, let's take a look back at some of the most iconic Darkrai cards from the Pokémon TCG. We'd love to hear from you, so chime in with your top Darkrai picks in the comments below.

XY – Breakpoint: I am quite partial to Full Arts from the Black & White and XY era. These Full Arts used themed backgrounds, iconic poses, and simple, golden linework which you can see working beautifully on this card. The heavy texture of these cards may well contribute to how high I rank these, but this remains one of the best styles of cards ever in my eyes.

SM Black Star Promo: Right now, Alternate Art cards are the major chases of modern Pokémon TCG sets. Before the current trend of these cards began in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, we saw the final leg of the Sun & Moon era introduce this style. These cards were included in that block's final few sets as well as Black Star Promos, like this Burton-esque Darkrai & Umbreon GX Tag Team Alternate Art. This, to me, shows Darkrai at the height of his potential to terrify due to haunting, gritty art. And of course the presence of an Eeveelution majorly boosts this card.

Hidden Fates: This special set includes an expansive Shiny Vault, with the Full Art Shiny GX cards as the major pulls. Darkrai is one of the most interesting shinies, with this Mythical Pokémon losing the normal black and ruby red for this purple and more purple-red (scarf thing?) that looks amazing with the silvery, blue lineart of GX Full Arts. This set is legendary for a reason, and it does Darkrai right.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for daily Pokémon TCG coverage.