Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Lilligant Alt Art

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the Secret Rare sections of these sets as these cards begin to leak from early pack openings, with today's preview being two cards featuring Hisuian Lilligant.

Hisuian Lilligant actually has quite a major presence in Time Gazer. It features on a standard holographic card, a Pokémon-V, a VSTAR, a Full Art V, an Alternate Art V, and a Rainbow Rare VSTAR. That's six Hisuian Lilligants! Featured above, you can see the photographs of the Hisuian Lilligant V Alternate Art and Full Art V posted by early openers. The Full Art features some pretty floral artwork by mainstay studio 5ban Graphics. The Alternate Art wasn't initially clear enough to read the credit, since the initial leak, a better version has been posted, which you can see here.

We can now confirm that the illustrator behind this beautiful piece is kodama. We can see the lovely trend of including multiple Pokémon in Alt Arts continue. We see Spheal, Rufflet, Pachirisu, Starly, Basculegion, Hisuian Qwilfish, and Overqwil. This is so far among my biggest Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance chase cards if it makes it into the set, which is very likely.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.