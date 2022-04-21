Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Oranguru & Wyrdeer

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue to VSTAR mechanic introduced this year. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are likely to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at some Full Art Pokémon from the Secret Rare section of Time Gazer and Space Juggler. (Note that in Japan, Full Arts are considered Secret Rares while the English-language sets count them as part of the numbered set.)

Here we go with the final Full Art Pokémon from each set. Oranguru caps off the Origin Forme Palkia-themed Space Juggler and Wyrdeer, the newly introduced evolution of Stantler that arrived with the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, caps off the Origin Forme Dialga-themed Time Gazer. Oranguru which, funny enough, arrived in Pokémon GO yesterday is illustrated by Toyste Beach, who delivers a bit of a mind-bending art that makes it seem like Oranguru may be about to backhand you with that big ol' leaf. Artist aky CG works delivers the artwork for my favorite of the two, the Full Art Wyrdeer, which is backed by an evocative and delicate frosty background that brings to mind the snowy plains of Hisui.

