Pokémon TCG Time Gazer & Space Juggler Preview: Ponyta Line

The next two Pokémon TCG coming to Japan have been revealed. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will be released at the same time. They focus on the Origin Formes of Sinnoh Legendaries Palkia and Dialga which were revealed in the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Time Gazer and Space Juggler will continue the VSTAR mechanic introduced this year and will likely feature Full Arts, Rainbow Rares, Gold VSTARs, and more in the set. These two sets, along with the February 2022 special expansion Battle Region, are surely going to be the basis of the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Today, let's take a look at the set's cards featuring two Kanto favorites.

The current Sword & Shield block introduced Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Rapidash, both of which are two of the most beautiful designs to come out of Galar. However, while it's great to see the new species and new variants get the spotlight they deserve, it's also refreshing to see the O.G. classics continue to get love. There's something so beautiful and elegant in the simplicity of Ponyta and Rapidash as originally discovered in Kanto. The concept may indeed be as basic as "a horse with a mane of fire," but the execution is so immediately iconic and regal for both of them that even non-holographic cards like this stand out in Pokémon TCG sets. It also is such a bummer that we haven't seen one of the modern Shiny-focused sets (think Hidden Fates and Shining Fates) give Shiny Ponyta its due. We saw Shiny Galarian Ponyta, yes, but we need a Baby Shiny card with the brilliantly blue Kanto Shiny Ponyta.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Time Gazer and Space Juggler cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.