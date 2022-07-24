Pokémon TCG To Debut New Booster Bundle Product With Lost Origin

When a new main series Pokémon TCG set releases, you can generally expect the same standard products. Pre-release week will see the release of Build & Battle boxes branded to the new set with four packs, a SWSH Black Star Promo, and deck-building cards. Then, the full release will see 36-page booster boxes, booster packs, eight-pack Elite Trainer Boxes, single-pack blisters, and three-pack blisters hit shelves. Now, the upcoming set Sword & Shield – Lost Origin is debuting an entirely new product that has six packs. It's two short of an Elite Trainer Box and two greater than a Build & Battle box. Let's take a look.

Here is the product information for the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Booster Bundle:

Surpass the Point of No Return! As the boundary between dimensions tears apart, Giratina VSTAR plunges the world into the abyssal shadow of the Lost Zone! While Aerodactyl VSTAR harnesses this distorted power, Magnezone, Drapion, Hisuian Goodra, and Hisuian Zoroark also appear as Pokémon VSTAR to show off their own astonishing skills, joined by Kyurem VMAX. Above the shadows, Enamorus V and Radiant Gardevoir conjure up dazzling magic in the Sword & Shield—Lost Origin expansion! Includes six booster packs from the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Lost Origin expansion Each booster pack contains 10 cards and either 1 basic Energy or 1 VSTAR marker. Cards vary by pack.

It'll certainly be interesting to see how this new product flies with the collector community. Sealed collectors love Elite Trainer Boxes due to their unique designs, but those looking to just open a handful of packs may gravitate toward this in interest of skipping out on the extras content that Elite Trainer Boxes have such as the storage box, card sleeves, and more. You can stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as we get closer to the release of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin for openings and in-depth coverage.