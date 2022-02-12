Pokémon TCG To Release Arceus V Figure Collection With Special Promo

A new Pokémon TCG product has been announced, and we are finally seeing where we'll be able to get the English-language version of Japan's Arceus promo. April 22nd will see the release of the Arceus V Figure Collection. This box includes a figure and four booster packs, along with the Arceus V Black Star Promo. This V was originally released in Japan as a promotional card for the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In the United States, there was so much promotion, but we will now be able to obtain the card through this box.

 

Arceus V Figure Collection. Credit: Pokémon TCG
This is one of many products set to come out during the first half of 2022. Other upcoming Pokémon TCG products include:

  • February 12th (today!): Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars
    • Build & Battle Boxes will be released as part of the pre-release weekend and will come with four Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster packs and one of four possible SWSH Black Star Promos.
  • February 25th:
    • Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster boxes and packs
    • Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box
    • Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 3-pack blister
    • Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 1-pack blister
  • March 25th: Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos.
  • April 8th:
    • Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs.
    • Morpeko VUNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko VUNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image).
    • V Heroes Tins: Features the Espeon V, Sylveon V, and Umbreon V from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies.
    • Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins featuring two booster packs

It is likely that we are just days away from the reveal of the next official English-language Pokémon TCG set. All we know so far is that it is titled Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and that it will feature Hisuian species.

