Pokémon TCG To Release Arceus V Figure Collection With Special Promo

A new Pokémon TCG product has been announced, and we are finally seeing where we'll be able to get the English-language version of Japan's Arceus promo. April 22nd will see the release of the Arceus V Figure Collection. This box includes a figure and four booster packs, along with the Arceus V Black Star Promo. This V was originally released in Japan as a promotional card for the Nintendo Switch game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. In the United States, there was so much promotion, but we will now be able to obtain the card through this box.

This is one of many products set to come out during the first half of 2022. Other upcoming Pokémon TCG products include:

February 12th (today!): Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Build & Battle Boxes will be released as part of the pre-release weekend and will come with four Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster packs and one of four possible SWSH Black Star Promos.

Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars February 25th: Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars booster boxes and packs Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars Elite Trainer Box Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 3-pack blister Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars 1-pack blister

March 25th: Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos.

Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos. April 8th: Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. Morpeko VUNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko VUNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image). V Heroes Tins: Features the Espeon V, Sylveon V, and Umbreon V from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins featuring two booster packs



It is likely that we are just days away from the reveal of the next official English-language Pokémon TCG set. All we know so far is that it is titled Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and that it will feature Hisuian species.