Pokémon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Kanto Evolutions Pokémon TCG shows off more new cards that will be in the special Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic product coming later this year.

Pokémon TCG will reprint cards from Base Set once again later this year with a new product called Pokémon Trading Card Game Classic. This is not a main series expansion or a special set but rather a two-player game board that includes card placement zones for gameplay as well as three decks. These decks will be themed around Base Set Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise. These cards aren't tournament-legal and are made for gameplay within this product. Pokémon TCG Classic will release in October 2023 in Japan and in late 2023 in the United States. The cards feature numbering exclusive to this product as well as a unique holofoil pattern that appears to feature silvery and gold borders. In addition to the reprints, we also get new Pokémon ex, including three Johto Legendary Pokémon: Ho-Oh, Lugia, and Suicune. The Japanese promotion of this product is showing us more cards and more details on the foiling, so we will use these images for our previews of this upcoming product. Today, we take a look at more of these reprints from Pokémon TCG Classic.

The cards that we now know are being reprinted also include the following:

Ivysaur from Base Set, illustrated by Ken Sugimori . Sugimori is the main designer of the Pokémon franchise, and many of the cards from this initial set were simply his character art put over a basic background. I feel like the holographic pattern on these will be a cool way to elevate the classics.

. Sugimori is the main designer of the Pokémon franchise, and many of the cards from this initial set were simply his character art put over a basic background. I feel like the holographic pattern on these will be a cool way to elevate the classics. Charmeleon from Base Set, illustrated by Mitsuhiro Arita , artist of the iconic Charizard from the same set which is arguably the most iconic trading card of all time.

, artist of the iconic Charizard from the same set which is arguably the most iconic trading card of all time. Wartortle from Base Set, once again drawn by Ken Sugimori.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet-era cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.